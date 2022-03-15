Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
