Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

