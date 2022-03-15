Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Ares Management has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

NYSE:ARES opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

