Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 956,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

