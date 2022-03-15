Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.02 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

