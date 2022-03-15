Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APTO stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

