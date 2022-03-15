Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.
APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
APEMY stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $65.15.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 13.54%.
About Aperam (Get Rating)
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
