Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

APEMY stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 13.54%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

