APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 262,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,280. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

