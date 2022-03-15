APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Acquires 17,188 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,521,000.

Shares of EAGG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 3,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $56.08.

