ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

