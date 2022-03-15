Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.57 ($73.15).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

