Anchor Protocol Price Tops $2.85 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $754.44 million and $103.17 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00007228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,381,816 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

