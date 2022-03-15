Analyzing Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and Hercules Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hercules Capital has a consensus price target of $18.45, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 61.98% 11.28% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and Hercules Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $280.98 million 7.25 $174.15 million $1.43 11.90

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

