Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $330.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
SAIA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.22 and its 200-day moving average is $287.29. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
