Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $330.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SAIA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.22 and its 200-day moving average is $287.29. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

