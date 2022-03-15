Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target at $20.90

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

NFYEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.