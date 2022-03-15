Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $62.03

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Lyft stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Lyft has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,893,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Lyft by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

