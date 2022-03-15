Analysts Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price at $81.50

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. iRobot has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.