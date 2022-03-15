Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $23.61

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.92%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

