Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $96.45

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.91. 101,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,471. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $134,798,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

