Analysts Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $2.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.12. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,205,683. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

