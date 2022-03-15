Analysts Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

RLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $940,905 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

