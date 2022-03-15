Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORMGet Rating) to announce $366.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.62 million and the lowest is $351.20 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $288.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

