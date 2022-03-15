Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. 1,559,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,692. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

