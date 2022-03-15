Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. 21,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,130. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.