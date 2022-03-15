Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will post $478.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $433.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.99. 758,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,865. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after buying an additional 387,502 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $40,676,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after buying an additional 211,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after buying an additional 197,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

