Analysts Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) will announce $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSTX stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.