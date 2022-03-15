Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce $110.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $470.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.50 million to $472.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $508.18 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $517.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLAR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

