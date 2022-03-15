Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 795,979 shares of company stock worth $16,785,385. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 2,466,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,590,551. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

