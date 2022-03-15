American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,637. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $214.56 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

