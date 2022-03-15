American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
NYSE:AWR opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.21.
In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.
