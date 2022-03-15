American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

