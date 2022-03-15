American International Group Inc. Trims Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,530 shares of company stock worth $1,315,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects.

