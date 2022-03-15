American International Group Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

