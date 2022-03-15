American International Group Inc. Has $870,000 Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALGGet Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.29. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

