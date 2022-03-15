American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $371,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.