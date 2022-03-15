American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AZZ worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AZZ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AZZ by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

AZZ Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.