Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Amergent Hospitality Group stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
About Amergent Hospitality Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amergent Hospitality Group (AMHG)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.