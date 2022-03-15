Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $60,191.46 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $168,085.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,800. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

