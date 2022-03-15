Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.52

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$45.52 and last traded at C$45.59, with a volume of 60037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.04.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Insiders have bought a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

