Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.55 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $404.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

