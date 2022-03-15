Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$21.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.67.

ALS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

ALS stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.25. 206,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.41. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$13.48 and a one year high of C$25.68. The company has a market cap of C$957.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

