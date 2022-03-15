Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.