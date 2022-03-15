Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 315,208 shares of company stock worth $4,166,120. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

