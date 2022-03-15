Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 251 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,161 shares of company stock worth $1,395,731. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.