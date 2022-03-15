Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,432 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.