Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97.

