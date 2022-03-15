Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

