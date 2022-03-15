Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.47.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

