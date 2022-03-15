Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,238 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $469.00 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

