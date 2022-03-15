Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after buying an additional 159,872 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.