AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CBH remained flat at $$9.24 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
