Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.
Shares of ALEX opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
