Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of ALEX opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

